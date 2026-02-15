ZVMS Foundation

Organizado por

ZVMS Foundation

Acerca de este evento

Zumbro Valley Medical Society Street Medicine Gala

15 1st St SW

Rochester, MN 55902, USA

Admisión General
Paga lo que puedas

¡Una noche de cena y música en vivo para celebrar ZVMS Street Medicine!

General Admission
Paga lo que puedas

A night of dinner and live music to celebrate ZVMS Street Medicine!

Silver Sponsor
$100
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos

A night of dinner and live music to celebrate ZVMS Street Medicine!


Silver Package Includes:

• Name listed on ZVMS website

• Name and/or Logo in printed program

• Social media thank-you post

• 2 event tickets


Silver Sponsors demonstrate their commitment to accessible healthcare and community outreach. Their support directly funds supplies and diagnostic equipment for our Street Medicine clinics.

Gold Sponsor
$200
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos

A night of dinner and live music to celebrate ZVMS Street Medicine!


Gold Package Includes:

• Dedicated sponsor slide during program

• Name and logo listed on ZVMS website

• Name and/or Logo in printed program

• Logo on sponsor signage at event

• Social media thank-you post

• 4 event tickets


Gold Sponsors are key partners in expanding sustainable healthcare and community outreach. Their investment directly funds screening equipment and medical supplies.

Platinum Sponsor
$300
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 6 boletos

A night of dinner and live music to celebrate ZVMS Street Medicine!


Platinum Package Includes:

• Dedicated sponsor slide during program

• Name and logo listed on ZVMS website

• Recognition in post-event impact email sent to attendees

• Logo in printed program

• Logo on sponsor signage at event

• Social media thank-you post

• 6 event tickets (Table)


Platinum Sponsors serve as transformational partners in advancing equitable healthcare delivery. Their support sustains long-term Street Medicine programming and ensures continuity of care beyond a single event.

Añadir una donación para ZVMS Foundation

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!