Supporting your fundraising efforts from start to finish

Nonprofit Event Ticketing Software

Ticketing

Sell more tickets for your next fundraising event with frictionless ticketing forms.

Donations

Offer your website visitors an efficient and intuitive way to give to your cause.

Peer-to-peer campaigns

Make it easy for your community to participate in your fundraising efforts.

eCommerce

Diversify your fundraising by opening an online store for your nonprofit.

Raffles & lotteries

Easily launch a raffle with our numbered ticketing options.

Auction

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donors to bid on items.

Memberships

Make it easy for your supporters to register as a member to your cause.

Donor management

Engage with the right donors at the right time with seamless donor management.

100,000 nonprofits fundraise with Zeffy

Zeffy has been supporting nonprofits for the last 7 years. Providing 100% free and user friendly fundraising tools.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

