Robert E. Barhill Sr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Established in 2000, this scholarship honors a founding member of ECC and a great community leader. Mr. Barnhill was instrumental in establishing the structure and bylaws of ECC. He developed one of the largest privately owned businesses in North Carolina, Barnhill Contracting Company. He was a modest man and helped his community by also establishing the Tarboro Community Outreach Center and working for the Boy Scouts of America. This scholarship is awarded to students in any curriculum.