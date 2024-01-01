Omega Training - March 18-19-20, 2024

Learn the basics of safe intervention in this community-based OMEGA training.

Day 1: Preventing the escalation of violence

Day 2: Peacekeeping in a crisis

Day 3: Protection in an escalating crisis

The tools shared are useful for all homelessness workers and the scenarios are adapted to your work environment. This workshop is very participatory!

Dates: March 18th, 19th and 20th, 2024. Please note that all three days are mandatory. If you miss the first one, you will not be admitted to the second, for instance.

This training is intended for SHU (emergency shelter services) and NON-SHU intervention workers and is funded by the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'ïle-de-Montréal.

