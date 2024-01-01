Omega Training - March 18-19-20, 2024

Learn the basics of safe intervention in this community-based OMEGA training.
Day 1: Preventing the escalation of violence
Day 2: Peacekeeping in a crisis
Day 3: Protection in an escalating crisis
The tools shared are useful for all homelessness workers and the scenarios are adapted to your work environment. This workshop is very participatory!
Dates: March 18th, 19th and 20th, 2024. Please note that all three days are mandatory. If you miss the first one, you will not be admitted to the second, for instance.
This training is intended for SHU (emergency shelter services) and NON-SHU intervention workers and is funded by the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'ïle-de-Montréal.
The SHUs are the following organizations:
Quebec Aboriginal Projects
La porte ouverte - Open Door
Mammit Innuat
Patricia MacKenzie Pavilion
Le Chaînon
Chez Doris
Maison L'Exode
Women of Conviction
Old Brewery Mission
Father's House
Welcome Hall Mission
Social Development Society
Ricochet (Lodging/Homes)
Love in Action
Refuge du Coeur de l'île
La Mission St-Michael (Toit Rouge)
Auberge communautaire Sud-Ouest
Dans la rue
Avenue hébergement communautaire (L')
En Marge 12-17
Foyer de jeunes travailleurs et travailleuses de Montréal Inc.
Habitations l'escalier de Montréal
Hébergement jeunesse Le Tournant
Héberjeune de Parc Extension
Maison Tangente Inc (La)
Refuge des Jeunes de Montréal
Ressources Jeunesse de Saint-Laurent Inc.
Service d'hébergement St-Denis Inc.
Service d'Intégration à la Collectivité