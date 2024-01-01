Soirée Bowling & Pizza pour les intervenants jeunesse NDG



Dans le cadre du Réseau de soutien aux intervenants, la TJ NDG a le plaisir d'inviter les intervenants jeunesse du quartier à une soirée bowling et pizza. C'est gratuit et il y aura des prix à gagner!



Nous vous prions de bien vouloir réserver votre place avant le 11 avril.



As part of the Réseau de soutien aux intervenants, the NDG Youth Table is happy to invite all youth workers from the neighborhood to a bowling and pizza night. It's free and there will be prizes to win!





Please reserve your spot before April 11th.



