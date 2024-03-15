And I, hereby grant the host of "The Echoes of the Motherland: Black Out Loud Volume II" event and their communication team, permission to use my likeness captured on March 15, in a photograph, video, or other digital form. I authorize the use of these photos in any and all publications, including web-based publications, for the purpose of promoting "The Echoes of the Motherland" event, post-event coverage, and related promotional materials. I understand that these materials may be used indefinitely and that I will not be entitled to any compensation for their use.I acknowledge that, if I choose not to grant permission for the use of my likeness, a consent form will be provided at the event's entrance. I understand that I will be required to sign a form to explicitly state my refusal to have my likeness used for promotional purposes. To refuse, it is my responsibility to request a declaration of refusal. By participating in "The Echoes of the Motherland: Black Out Loud Volume II" event and granting permission to use my likeness, I understand and acknowledge that there will be no reimbursement or compensation for the use of my image in any promotional materials or publications.

