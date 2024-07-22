SOCIETY OF CANADIAN ORNITHOLOGISTS/SOCIETE DES ORNITHOLOGISTES DU CANADA

The SCO strives to ensure that our membership reflects the broader diversity of Canadian society and also to support diversity in the discipline of ornithology in Canada. Towards this goal, the Society is offering free memberships to individuals who self-identify as being from equity-denied groups, including visible minorities (Black, Indigenous, and/or Persons of Colour), minority sexual orientations or gender identities (LGBTQ+), and individuals having disabilities. These memberships can be renewed annually.

