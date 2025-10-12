2025 LIVESTREAM Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival

Entry into all livestreamed events and masterclasses apart of the festival.
Entry to all livestreamed events apart of the festival NOT including masterclasses.
Offered at a discounted rate for students/fixed income.
October 25: 3:00-4:00 PM
Explore the world of memoir with author Kate Gies (It Must be Beautiful to be Finished, 2025).
October 25: 10:30-12:00 PM
Suzy Vadori: 7 Ways to Find Telling in Your Writing
October 25: 1:45-2:45 PM
Explore the ins and outs of getting published with a panel of experienced writers. Featuring Allister Thompson, Noelle Allen (Wolsak and Wynn), Rosanna Battigelli and moderated by Liisa Kovla.
October 25: 4:15-5:15 PM
The world is changing, locally and globally. Uncertainty and fear are being felt by many. What can we learn from these writers who have explored this theme in their books?
Featuring: Waubgeshig Rice (Moon of the Turning Leaves), Allister Thompson (Birch and Jay), Kate Gies (It Must Be Beautiful to be Finished) and moderated by Farzana Doctor.
October 24: 9:00-11:00 PM
The highly anticipated Wordstock Sudbury's Annual Poetry Slam!
Competitors buy a ticket and sign up at the door.
October 24: 5:00-9:00 PM
Award-winning, multi-genre author Farzana Doctor joins us as a featured reader at Wordstock Sudbury. She’ll be in conversation with local author and playwright Matthew Heiti and reading from her most recent YA novel The Beauty of Us. The novel explores survival and hardship, the power of friendship and growing up.
Join Zilla Jones for a reading from her most recent novel, The World So Wide. Jones’ novel explores the story of Felicity Alexander, who is supposed to be charming audiences at New York's Metropolitan Opera, not placed under house arrest in Grenada in October 1983 when the Americans invade.
This reading will be followed by a Q & A with local journalist Jonathan Pinto, host of CBC Radio's Up North.
