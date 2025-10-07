2025 QWF Awards Gala

1676 Rue Ontario E

Montréal, QC H2L 1S7, Canada

VIP
CA$60

Includes:

- Admission to the pre-show cocktail reception at 6:30 pm

- Two glasses of wine, beer, or non-alcoholic drink

- Catered hors d'oeuvres

- Admission to the ceremony at 8 pm

General
CA$25

Includes:

- Admission to the ceremony at 8 pm


Please note that General ticket holders will only be entry into the venue at 7:30 pm.

VIP (Full-time Student Rate)
CA$40

Includes:

- Admission to the pre-show cocktail reception at 6:30 pm

- Two glasses of wine, beer, or non-alcoholic drink

- Catered hors d'oeuvres

- Admission to the ceremony at 8 pm


*Proof of full-time studies will be checked at the door*

General (Full-time Student Rate)
CA$10

Includes:

- Admission to the ceremony at 8 pm


Please note that General ticket holders will only be entry into the venue at 7:30 pm.


*Proof of full-time studies will be checked at the door*

$

