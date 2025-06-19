2025 TAM-TAM DON - Tel-Aide Montréal Benefit Evening

1440 Rue Drummond

Montréal, QC H3G 1V9, Canada

Gold Package
CA$10,000
The Gold Corporate Package also includes access to a VIP pre-cocktail (8 passes), a private meeting with a celebrity guest before the event, a reserved table with your logo, and a bottle of champagne. Visibility during the evening and in Tel-Aide Montréal’s communications is included as well.

Silver Package
CA$5,000
The Silver Corporate Package also includes access to a VIP pre-cocktail (4 passes) and a private meeting with a celebrity guest before the event. Visibility during the evening and in Tel-Aide Montréal’s communications is included as well.

Bronze Package
CA$3,500
The Bronze Corporate Package also includes visibility during the evening and in Tel-Aide Montréal’s communications.

Auction Partner
CA$7,500
The Silent Auction Partner Package also includes priority access to the auction, and visibility during the event, on the auction platform, and in Tel-Aide’s communications.

Individual Ticket
CA$250

Appetizers and 2 drinks included. An official tax receipt, with a value of $140, will be issued.

Individual Ticket – Non-Profit Organization (NPO)
CA$230

Appetizers and 2 drinks included. An official tax receipt, with an value of $120, will be issued.

