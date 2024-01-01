Formation: communication non violente et limites personnelles au travail

La Table de concertation jeunesse NDG a le plaisir de vous inviter à une formation gratuite pour les intervenants jeunesse de NDG: « La communication non-violente et les limites personnelles au travail », animée par Philippe Koffi, médiateur et formateur accrédité.

C'est gratuit et le repas est fourni!





The NDG Youth Table is happy to invite you to a free training for youth workers in NDG: «Non violent communication and personal boundaries at work », facilitated by Philippe Koffi, mediator and trainer.

It's free and we will provide lunch!

Philippe Koffi - mediation