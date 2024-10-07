Navigating Conflict in Community Organizations

Each participant must reserve an individual place and inform us as soon as possible of any cancellations.
We allow a maximum of 2 people per organization per workshop, to enable as many people as possible to take part.
Waiting list
Gratuit
Please join the waiting list only if the workshop is full. We advise you to join the waiting list. We will contact people on the waiting list as soon as a place becomes available.
