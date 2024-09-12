This ticket is reserved for sports CAPTAINS. Please contact your university representative for more information. Includes entrance and participation in all sports activities, 2 nights at the hotel, 5 meals, access to 2 evening events and bus transportation between the different locations.

This ticket is reserved for sports CAPTAINS. Please contact your university representative for more information. Includes entrance and participation in all sports activities, 2 nights at the hotel, 5 meals, access to 2 evening events and bus transportation between the different locations.

seeMoreDetailsMobile