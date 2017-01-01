Inclusion : my responsibility

Bilingual interactive workshop (limited places)





Inclusion and diversity are two words that we have heard very often this year. Beyond the trendy effect, we invite you to join us in reflecting on the emotional charge they contain. As we explore their vast potential for learning we will discover how, when we choose to live them fully, they enrich the experience both on an individual and organizational level.

Marco Pronovost will take us through this interactive workshop where we will understand how to express our needs and understand those of others through healthy dialogues, while opening our minds to the human richness that surrounds us.

The success of this activity will depend on your openness and the sharing of your experiences.









Facilitated by :





Marco Pronovost is an artist-mediator whose work qualifies as social art. As a choreographer, director and researcher, his work explores the relationship with the audience and challenges the fourth wall. Marco is a Fellow of the Global Salzburg Seminar in Austria, and his interest in social art extends to other professional spheres: as a curator, mediator, consultant, trainer, lecturer and author, he is one of the few specialists who address issues of cultural mediation and audience engagement both as an artist and as a theorist.





Marco holds a Master's degree in Development Studies from the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Switzerland. He is one of five Young Canadian Cultural Innovators nominated by the Canada Council for the Arts in 2017.









Register now, it's free!

In order to facilitate access to as many organizations as possible, please coordinate and register only one person from your organization.

Please note that this program is only open to people working in NPOs, employees, board members or other committees, officially representing the organization. We will not be able to accept registrations from support actors (consultants, self-employed, individuals). Thank you for your understanding.









We are committed to presenting a barrier-free event. If you require any measures that are not suggested above (for example, translation into Quebec Sign Language), please do not hesitate to contact us at the following address : [email protected]