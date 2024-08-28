eventClosed

Festival Form

addExtraDonation

$

Candidate Sherbrooke 11 years old and under
CA$55
Candidate other cities 11 years old and under
CA$60
Candidate Sherbrooke 12 to 16 years old
CA$60
Candidate other cities 12 to 16 years old
CA$65
Candidate Sherbrooke Cegep
CA$65
Candidate other cities Cegep
CA$70
Candidate Sherbrooke University
CA$70
Candidate other cities University
CA$75

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing