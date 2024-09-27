**A WORK OF ART TO WEAR** Discover an exclusive cycling jersey inspired by the artwork of artist Kim Veilleux 🤩. Carefully crafted in Quebec, this high-quality jersey is available in a limited edition of only 200 pieces. ### **Technical Details** - Made with two lightweight and breathable fabrics for optimal comfort - Full-length YKK zipper at the front - Sleeves with 1.5-inch bands for optimal support - Three practical rear pockets, plus a zippered pouch to secure your belongings - Reflective strip on the back for increased visibility - Silicone waistband for a perfect fit and to prevent riding up ### **Available Sizes** XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL Not sure about your size? No worries, we will contact you to guide you in choosing the perfect fit. ### **Shipping** Shipping fees to Canada and the United States are included (taxes included where applicable). - **Delivery Date**: For all orders received before March 30, your jersey will be shipped for delivery by May 15, 2025. ### **Return Policy** No returns or exchanges, except if the item you purchased is defective. In such cases, please provide detailed information and a photo to the following email address: [email protected]
. _______________________________________ ### **MAKE A DONATION AND SUPPORT LE SAINT-LAURENT À VÉLO** By purchasing this unique jersey, you are wearing a true work of art while supporting our mission to make cycling routes safer and more accessible. You can also make an even bigger difference by adding a donation when you make your purchase. ### **Your support helps us to:** - Improve services along our 1,600 km route - Raise community awareness about active and eco-friendly transportation - Inspire more cyclists to explore the beauty of the Saint Lawrence River Thank you for riding with us to build a unique cycling network 🌊🚴
