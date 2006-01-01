Block Party Littéraire avec Sensei H

ElecTree Soundsystem vous invite à son premier block party de la saison estivale 2023!





QU'EST-CE QU'UN BLOCK PARTY?

Un événement rassembleur pour toute la famille à saveur communautaire, inspiré des événements de quartiers (blocks) entre voisins! C'est le moment où l'on sort le BBQ, se rassemble sur la plage, partageons des activités sous une panoplie d'animation artistique et musicale!





Pour le premier block party de la saison estival 2023, ElecTree Soundsystem vous invite sous la thématique littéraire à venir rencontrer en premier lieux les artistes invités, locaux ainsi que l'équipe de l'organisme sur la plage de Douglastown de midi à 17h! Des sports de plage et animation DJ ouvriront la journée. Puis, vous serez ensuite redirigé pour des ateliers avec les artistes Char et Mael'Sir ainsi qu'un BBQ en 5 à 7 au Holy Name Hall de Douglastown, avant la performance de notre artiste invitée SENSEI H! La soirée se terminera en micro ouvert et discussions puis en danse avec les DJs d'ElecTree! Un bar est offert sur place et vous êtes invités d'apporter vos consommations sur la plage.





MIEUX CONNAITRE LES ARTISTES INVITÉS

SENSEI H

Afin d’analyser et de partager ses sentiments les plus profonds, Sensei H s’implique dans le Hip‐hop à travers le rap avec conviction depuis 4 ans. Underground et indépendante, elle cherche à élever la qualité de son écriture toujours plus haut, dans l’honnêteté et la précision des termes. Sensei H est grandement influencée par une époque précise du rap français (entre 2006 et 2012) qu’elle découvre avec l’album Trait pour trait de Sniper. Cet album lui fera comprendre qu’il existe des manières de prendre position dans la société et que tout le monde peut le faire, d’une façon ou d’une autre. Pour elle, ça sera avec l’écriture. La rappeuse est de nationalité française, d’origine entièrement algérienne, Rimouskoise d’adoption et maintenant établie dans la ville de Québec. Elle aura donc tendance à ne pas savoir quoi répondre à la question « Tu viens d’où? ». Sa musique est teintée de cette diversité. Depuis 2018 on a pu voir Sensei H sur plus d’une cinquantaine de scènes notamment pour assurer les premières parties de plusieurs artistes rap comme Alaclair Ensemble, Calamine, Emma Beko, Sarahmée mais aussi lors des Festival comme les Francofolies de Montréal, le Festival OFF ou encore Saint-Roch XP. On peut dire qu’une des particularités de la MC est de ne jamais manqué une occasion de prendre le micro, de monter sur scène, autant à l’aise dans les petits que dans les grands espaces. Ayant pour principale préoccupation la maîtrise de sa plume, l’artiste donne des ateliers d’écriture style « club » avec l’Ampli de Québec mais également lors d’occasion particulière. Après 4 premiers projets dont « focus » et « Le but du jeu » sous l’étiquette Les Productions Sale Sud, elle collabore avec la musicienne et beatmaker Vérone pour la création de leur premier album commun « Trop de chance », disponible depuis mai 2022. Il comporte 16 chansons avec 5 invités dont Webster et Mathieu Bérubé. Cet album leur a permis de découvrir leur style et elles le défendent ensemble sur scène avec amour et gratitude.





MAEL'SIR

Poète rythmé et musical avec plus d'une décennie d'écrits émerveillants, résident entre la Baie Des Chaleurs et la Matapédia et faisant la promotion des arts littéraires et des slams de manière unique en gaspésie!





CHAR

char s'exprime en poésie et en mélodies en se frayant un chemin vers l'authenticité et l'amour. auteure-compositrice-interprète, elle vous invite dans son univers planant aux notes spontanées. Membre d'ElecTree et étoile montante, venez participer à son atelier et écouter sa performance au micro!





+DJs





PLUS SUR LES ACTIVITÉS

Kiosque alimentaire - BBQ avec options véganes

Ateliers littéraire - apportez crayon et papiers et imagination!

Accès - Parking disponible partout. Une rampe pour handicapé sera bientôt construire au Holy Name Hall!





Billets via le lien de l'événement Facebook!





/////ENGLISH

ElecTree Soundsystem invites you to its first block party of the 2023 summer season!





WHAT IS A BLOCK PARTY?

A family-friendly event with a community flavour, inspired by neighbourhood (block) events between neighbors! It's a time to break out the BBQ, gather on the beach, share activities and enjoy a variety of artistic and musical entertainment!





For the first block party of the 2023 summer season, ElecTree Soundsystem invites you to come and meet local artists and the organization's team on the Douglastown beach from noon to 5pm! Beach sports and DJ entertainment will open the day. Then, you will be redirected to workshops with artists Char and Mael'Sir and a happy hour BBQ at the Holy Name Hall in Douglastown, before the performance of our guest artist SENSEI H! The evening will end with open mics and discussions followed by dancing with ElecTree's DJs! A bar is available on site and you are welcome to bring your own drinks on the beach.





GET TO KNOW THE GUEST ARTISTS

SENSEI H

In order to analyze and share her deepest feelings, Sensei H has been involved in Hip-hop through rap with conviction for 4 years. Underground and independent, she seeks to raise the quality of her writing ever higher, in honesty and precision of terms. Sensei H is greatly influenced by a specific era of French rap (between 2006 and 2012) that she discovered with the album Trait pour trait by Sniper. This album will make her understand that there are ways to take a stand in society and that everyone can do it, in one way or another. For her, it will be with writing. The rapper is of French nationality, of entirely Algerian origin, Rimouskoise of adoption and now established in Quebec City. She will therefore tend not to know what to answer to the question "Where are you from? Her music is tinged with this diversity. Since 2018 we could see Sensei H on more than fifty stages notably to ensure the first parts of several rap artists as Alaclair Ensemble, Calamine, Emma Beko, Sarahmée but also during the Festival as the Francofolies de Montréal, the Festival OFF or Saint-Roch XP. We can say that one of the particularities of the MC is to never miss an opportunity to take the microphone, to go on stage, as much at ease in small as in big spaces. Having for main preoccupation the mastery of his pen, the artist gives workshops of writing style "club" with the Ampli of Quebec but also during particular occasion. After 4 first projects including "focus" and "Le but du jeu" under the label Les Productions Sale Sud, she collaborates with musician and beatmaker Vérone for the creation of their first joint album "Trop de chance", available since May 2022. It features 16 songs with 5 guests including Webster and Mathieu Bérubé. This album allowed them to discover their style and they defend it together on stage with love and gratitude.





MAEL'SIR

Rhythmic and musical poet with more than a decade of amazing writings, residing between Baie Des Chaleurs and Matapedia and promoting literary arts and slams in a unique way in Gaspésie!





CHAR

char expresses herself in poetry and melodies by finding her way to authenticity and love. Singer-songwriter, she invites you into her soaring universe with spontaneous notes. Member of ElecTree and rising star, come and participate in her workshop and listen to her performance on the mic!





+DJs





MORE ON ACTIVITIES

Food booth - BBQ with vegan options

Literary workshops - bring your pen and paper and your imagination!

Access - Parking available everywhere. A handicap ramp will soon be built at Holy Name Hall!





Tickets via the Facebook event link!



