Juke summer season 2k24 - capitaines edition

Juke Spring season 2024





Bienvenue à la Juke Summer Season 2024! Ici, vous pourrez prendre votre pass pour la saison, qui vous permettra de faire partie d'une équipe tout du long!





Welcome to Juke Spring Season 2024! Here you can take your season pass, which allow you to be part of a team for its whole duration!





The summer season officially kicks off on July 3,2024!



- It will be a season with limited places in 4 teams

- Drop-ins will still be possible on a first-come, first-served basis and places will be posted the same week

- Matches will take place on Wednesdays

- Start times may vary between 6 and 7:30 p.m. for a duration of 1.5 hours

- The season runs for 12 weeks (July 3 - September 18)





Games will alternate between these 3 parks : Jarry, Villeray and Champdoré !



