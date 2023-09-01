WIAIH - West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped / Association de l'Ouest de l'Île pour les handicapés intellectuels
2023-2024 IN PERSON & ONLINE RECREATION PROGRAMS
ONLINE Breakfast Club
CA$100
Saturday 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. - 33 weeks, starting September 23, ending June 8 - Everybody loves catching up with friends over breakfast! This program is an unstructured “chat room” where participants can keep in touch with friends, new and old.
ONLINE Game Night
CA$100
Monday 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. - 32 weeks, starting September 25, ending June 10 - Games can include Pictionary, hangman, matching, I Spy, word scrambles, etc.
ONLINE Bingo Night
CA$100
Wednesday 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. - 33 weeks, starting September 27, ending June 5 - Each week, we play numbered or picture bingo, within a pre-determined theme.
IN PERSON The Hangout
CA$350
Friday 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. - 32 weeks, starting September 22, ending June 14 - At Lakeside Heights Baptist Church - 275 Braebrook, Pointe-Claire - Every Friday will be a different activity such as art, interactive games, puzzles…
IN PERSON Friday Night Club
CA$275
Friday 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. - 20 weeks, starting January 12, ending June 14, - At Maison du Brasseur - 2901 Saint-Joseph, Lachine
IN PERSON Aquatics
CA$375
Monday 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. - 32 weeks, starting September 25, ending June 10 - Dorval Aquatics & Sports Complex - 1295 Dawson, Dorval - Participants will need to arrive with their bathing suit on.
IN PERSON Cooking
CA$425
Tuesday 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. - 33 weeks, starting September 26, ending June 4 - At Lakeside Heights Baptist Church - 275 Braebrook, Pointe-Claire
IN PERSON Yoga & Movement
CA$275
Wednesday 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. - 33 weeks, starting September 27, ending June 5 - At Lakeside Heights Baptist Church, 275 Braebrook, Pointe Claire
IN PERSON Arts and Crafts
CA$425
Thursday 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. - 33 Weeks, starting September 28, ending June 6 - At Angelman Centre - 14400 Gouin Ouest, Pierrefonds
