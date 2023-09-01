Saturday 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. - 33 weeks, starting September 23, ending June 8 - Everybody loves catching up with friends over breakfast! This program is an unstructured “chat room” where participants can keep in touch with friends, new and old.

Saturday 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. - 33 weeks, starting September 23, ending June 8 - Everybody loves catching up with friends over breakfast! This program is an unstructured “chat room” where participants can keep in touch with friends, new and old.

seeMoreDetailsMobile