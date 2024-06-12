Join us at the Tide and Bore Ballroom for our Pride kickoff featuring Spice Drags. Your VIP ticket promises an unforgettable evening starting with an exclusive Meet and Greet from 8pm to 9pm, where you'll get the chance to meet Spice Drags and special guest AURORA MATRIX Canada's Drag Race Season 4 Runner Up! Enjoy general admission to the vibrant Opening Party from 9:30 pm to Midnight, filled with electrifying performances from the performers you just met! Afterward, continue the festivities at our After Party from Midnight to 2am, where DJ Markoshi will spin beats that keep you dancing all night long. Don’t miss this opportunity to revel in Pride and make memories at the heart of the celebration.

