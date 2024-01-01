TITS Invites VEL

FR (english bellow)





T.I.T.S invite VEL. Viens danser avec nous le 21 octobre prochain 🌸





Politique d’achat et conditions de ventes :





En achetant un billet pour l’événement T.I.T.S, vous êtes présumé avoir accepté ces Conditions de vente suivantes.





Tout comportement qui s’apparente au racisme, à la xénophobie, à l’homophobie, à la transphobie, au harcèlement verbal ou physique mènera à l’expulsion des personnes fautives et ce, sans possibilité de réadmission.





Il est interdit d’apporter des produits alcoolisés, des drogues illicites ou des armes à l’intérieur de l’événement sans quoi ils seront confisqués.





Tout contact avec autrui doit être fait dans le respect et le consentement.





EN





T.I.T.S invites VEL. Come dance with us on October 21st 🌸





Purchasing policy and sales conditions:

By purchasing a ticket for the T.I.T.S event, you are deemed to have accepted these Terms of Sale.







Any form of racism, xenophobia, homophobia, transphobia, verbal or physical harassment will not be tolerated and will result in the expulsion of those at fault, without the possibility of readmission.







It is forbidden to bring alcoholic products or illicit substances inside the venue or they will be confiscated and destroyed.







All interactions with others must be done with respect and consent.