2025 General Meeting of the Migrant Justice Clinic

1212 Rue Panet

Montréal, QC H2L 2Y7, Canada

Voting Member (@Centre Saint-Pierre)
free
Already a member of the Clinic as of May 6, 2025.
Voting Member (online)
free
Already a member of the Clinic as of May 6, 2025.
New Member (@Centre Saint-Pierre)
free
Newly member of the Clinic (after May 6). You will not be able to vote on the day of the AGM 2025.
New Member (en ligne)
free
Newly member of the Clinic (after May 6). You will not be able to vote on the day of the AGM 2025.
Allies and Curious (@Centre Saint-Pierre)
free
Present as observers.
Allies and Curious (online)
free
Present as observers.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing