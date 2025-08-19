auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bella Toscana For Two
Tuscany, Italy
Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.
The Accommodations
Nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside in the town of Impruneta, the hotel residence offers a 4-night retreat that exudes charm and hospitality. Accommodating two guests, the double superior room is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a cozy and comfortable stay as you explore the beauty of Tuscany.
Includes
Notes
Gems of Mexico
The Mayan Palace, Mexico
Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).
Stroll along scenic jungle trails, relax with a cocktail by the beach, or explore the Jungala Aqua Experience, a water park featuring lazy rivers and private cabanas. In the evening, immerse yourself in the spectacular Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only resident Cirque show in Latin America, located just steps from the resort. With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional amenities, The Mayan Palace offers an unforgettable coastal escape.
The Accommodations
Experience the comfort and elegance of the Studio Master Suite at the Mayan Palace, designed to be your peaceful retreat amid tropical surroundings. This thoughtfully appointed suite offers a spacious layout with modern touches and a private balcony where you can soak in serene views. Staying at The Mayan Palace grants you access to an array of exclusive amenities—from sparkling pools and gourmet dining to wellness facilities and family-friendly activities—ensuring a memorable and effortless vacation.
Includes
Notes
Savor South Africa, Signature Safari
Waterberg, South Africa
Embark on a 5-night journey for two to South Africa’s stunning Waterberg region, where untamed wilderness meets natural beauty in one of the country’s most captivating safari destinations. Known for its sweeping savannas, rugged mountains, and ancient landscapes, the Waterberg offers a breathtaking backdrop for an immersive African adventure. Each day, set out on guided safari game drives in search of iconic wildlife—from giraffe, hippo, zebra, leopard, buffalo, wild dog, wildebeest and countless bird species—experiencing the thrill of the bush up close in its raw, unfiltered beauty. Between outings, unwind in comfort as you take in the tranquil views, savor gourmet meals inspired by South African flavors, and soak in the peaceful rhythm of the wild. With its rich biodiversity, dramatic scenery, and the quiet magic that only the African bush can offer, the Waterberg promises a once-in-a-lifetime escape where every sunrise brings new wonder, and every sunset, a story to remember.
The Accommodation
Enjoy five nights of comfort and adventure in a luxury tent with hotel-style amenities and a private terrace for two, complete with a king bed (or two twins), en-suite bathroom with an indoor shower and bathtub, air conditioning, heating, and Wi-Fi. The luxury safari resort provides you with all meals and daily safari game drives are included, along with 2 house wine, beer, or sodas per person daily. Your stay begins with personalized trip planning and recommendations to help tailor an unforgettable safari experience in the heart of South Africa’s Waterberg region.
Includes
Notes
Step into the world of timeless elegance with a one-of-a-kind Artage Portrait. Known for their signature blend of Hollywood glamour and Renaissance artistry, Artage creates museum-quality portraits that capture families, couples, and even pets in a way that feels both modern and eternal. This certificate includes a personalized portrait session, full artistry, and a hand-crafted canvas masterpiece, delivered directly to your home.
Jumpstart your wellness journey with a one-month unlimited membership to Yip Fitness, valued at $105 USD. Yip Fitness offers live, 1-hour Zoom bodyweight training classes designed primarily for women, with modifications for every fitness level — from beginner to advanced. No equipment is required, and you can participate from anywhere in the U.S. or Canada.
This stunning Amethyst Geode features a sparkling cluster of natural purple quartz crystals, known for their beauty and calming energy. Amethyst is said to promote peace, clarity, and balance, making it a favorite both as a decorative display and as a healing stone.
