<span>Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025</span>

1000

chemin du Plan-Bouchard, Blainville, QC J7C 3S9, Canada

AGA - participant member
free

Parents or guardians of young participants in activities

Presence at shared meal (all types of members)
free

Are you planning to arrive at 5:30pm to eat with us? It's FREE, but you must reserve 1 ticket per person from the family who will be present.

AGA - volunteer member
free

Involved or have been involved in the educational and associative life of the organization.

AGA - employee member
free

Employees who currently hold a position at the Omega Center.

AGA - sympathizing member
free

Individual representing an association, a public, semi-public, private or community organization, and any funding provider interested in the fight against school dropouts

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing