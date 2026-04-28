Atelier avec KIRA LEBEDEVA - Choreography - Marcher avec son ombre (Vendredi)

Atelier avec KIRA LEBEDEVA - Choreographie - Marcher avec son ombre





Vendredi le 9 octobre de 18h00 à 21h00 à l'Académie de Danse Makam, Studio M , 10820 Rue Lajeunesse #202, Montréal, QC, H3L 2E8





Cet atelier est une immersion complète dans mon processus créatif. Je guiderai les danseurs dans la construction d'une chorégraphie de A à Z, en abordant la dramaturgie, la structure et la manière d'insuffler du sens et des détails intéressants au mouvement.





Cet atelier allie mysticisme et technique rigoureuse. Nous explorerons en profondeur la musicalité, notamment le temps : ralentissements, accélérations, accents et pauses.





L'objectif principal est d'apprendre à raconter une histoire au public par le mouvement et le rythme, et à créer une chorégraphie expressive et esthétique.





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Workshop with KIRA LEBEDEVA - Choreography: A Walk with the Shadow





Friday October 9th from 6:00PM to 9:00PM at Makam Dance Academy, Studio M, 10820 Lajeunesse Street #202, Montreal, QC, H3L 2E8





This workshop is a complete journey into my creative process. I will guide dancers through how to build choreography from A to Z — including dramaturgy, structure, and how to fill movement with meaning and interesting details.





It’s a combination of mysticism and strong technique. We will work deeply with musicality, especially with time — slowing down, accelerating, using accents and pauses.





The main goal is to learn how to tell a story to the audience through movement and timing, and to create a beautiful, expressive choreography.



