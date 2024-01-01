Fondation Jacques-Gagnon
Spectacle-bénéfice Fondation Jacques-Gagnon
Salle multifonctionnelle, 1e Rue E, L'Ascension-de-Notre-Seigneur, QC G0W 1Y0, Canada
La Fondation Jacques-Gagnon produit un spectacle-bénéfice avec le Groupe Expérience Gospel.
