Assalam aleykoum was rahmatuLah wa barakatouhou





La Fondation Sister Sabria vous invite chaleureusement à son 1er événement sur la hijama, une sunnah prophétique . Cette conférence, animée par le frère A. Mohamed un practicien expérimentée. Une occasion unique d'en apprendre davantage.





Rejoignez-nous le xxx xx xxx à 15h au 5271 rue St-Hubert pour cet événement enrichissant. Les places sont limitées, alors assurez-vous de réserver votre place dès que possible. Tous les fonds récoltés seront reversé à la fondation.





Également un potluck sera organisé donc ceux qui veulent, peuvent amener une petite collation à partager histoire de passer un moment chaleureux ensemble après la formation in shaa Allah.





Qu'Allah vous préserve et vous récompense. Aameen!





Sister Sabria Foundation





———





Assalam aleykoum was rahmatuLah wa barakatouhou,





Sister Sabria Foundation warmly invites you to its 1st event on hijama, a prophetic sunnah. This lecture, led by brother A. Mohamed, an experienced practitioner. A unique opportunity to learn more.





Join us on Sunday, xxx the xxth at x p.m. at 5271 rue St-Hubert for this enriching event. Places are limited, so be sure to take your ticket as soon as possible. All funds raised will be donated to the foundation.





There will also be a potluck, so if you'd like to bring a small snack to share, we'd love to have a moment together after the training, in shaa Allah.





May Allah preserve and reward you. Aameen!





Sister Sabria Foundation