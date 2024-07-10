23e édition Salon des Gourmets présenté par IG Gestion de Patrimoine au profit de CORAMH

2675 Bd du Royaume

Jonquière, QC G7S 5B8, Canada

Table
CA$1,800
Chaque table comprend 8 invités
Demi-table
CA$900
Chaque demi-table comprend 4 invités
