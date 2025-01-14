bénévole ateliers

** You Need to Speak and Understand French to Participate To Do Lean or To Be Lean, That is the Question! This conference explores the fundamental differences between "doing" Lean and "being" Lean. You will discover how adopting a true Lean culture allows a company to build a sustainable progress dynamic and achieve increased performance. Following the conference, an interactive simulation will put you in competition to apply the concepts discussed. The workshop will be led by Mr. Stéphane Rousseau, an expert with over 25 years of experience in process optimization and reengineering, continuous improvement, and performance management, including 8 years dedicated to project management. A seasoned manager, he has led operations and continuous improvement programs within medium and large manufacturing and pharmaceutical organizations. Throughout his career, Mr. Rousseau has participated in numerous Lean optimization and continuous improvement projects, leveraging world-class best practices: Lean, Six Sigma, the Toyota Production System (TPS), Kaizen methodologies, and the DMAIIC technique (Define, Measure, Analyze, Innovate, Implement, and Control).

