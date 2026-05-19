Bénévole kayak LAURENTIDES

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À propos de cet événement
Dimanche 14 juin
13h-16h: formation
Possibilité d'arriver plus tôt pour sortir le matériel et dîner ensemble ;)
Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph
2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0
Dimanche 28 juin
bloc 1: 9h30 à 11h (2 participants maximum)
bloc 2: 11h30 à 13h (2 participants maximum)
On vous demande d'arriver pour 9h15 et on termine vers 13h30.
Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph
2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0
Samedi 11 juillet
bloc 1: 9h30 à 11h (2 participants maximum)
bloc 2: 11h30 à 13h (2 participants maximum)
On vous demande d'arriver pour 9h15 et on termine vers 13h30.
Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph
2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0
Dimanche 9 août
bloc 1: 9h30 à 11h (2 participants maximum)
bloc 2: 11h30 à 13h (2 participants maximum)
On vous demande d'arriver pour 9h15 et on termine vers 13h30.
Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph
2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0
Samedi 15 août
bloc 1: 9h30 à 11h (2 participants maximum)
bloc 2: 11h30 à 13h (2 participants maximum)
On vous demande d'arriver pour 9h15 et on termine vers 13h30.
Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph
2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0
Samedi 29 août
bloc 1: 9h30 à 11h (2 participants maximum)
bloc 2: 11h30 à 13h (2 participants maximum)
On vous demande d'arriver pour 9h15 et on termine vers 13h30.
Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph
2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0
Dimanche 13 septembre SI la température le permet
bloc 1: 9h30 à 11h (2 participants maximum)
bloc 2: 11h30 à 13h (2 participants maximum)
On vous demande d'arriver pour 9h15 et on termine vers 13h30.
Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph
2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0
$
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