Bénévole kayak LAURENTIDES

Dimanche 28 juin



bloc 1: 9h30 à 11h (2 participants maximum)

bloc 2: 11h30 à 13h (2 participants maximum)

On vous demande d'arriver pour 9h15 et on termine vers 13h30.



Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph

2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0



