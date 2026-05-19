Fondation des sports adaptés

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Fondation des sports adaptés

À propos de cet événement

Bénévole kayak LAURENTIDES

2000 Chem. du Village

Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0, Canada

Formation bénévole kayak dimanche 14 juin
Gratuit

Dimanche 14 juin


13h-16h: formation

Possibilité d'arriver plus tôt pour sortir le matériel et dîner ensemble ;)


Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph
2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0


Bénévole kayak 28 juin
Gratuit

Dimanche 28 juin


bloc 1: 9h30 à 11h (2 participants maximum)

bloc 2: 11h30 à 13h (2 participants maximum)

On vous demande d'arriver pour 9h15 et on termine vers 13h30.


Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph
2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0

Bénévole kayak 11 juillet
Gratuit

Samedi 11 juillet


bloc 1: 9h30 à 11h (2 participants maximum)

bloc 2: 11h30 à 13h (2 participants maximum)

On vous demande d'arriver pour 9h15 et on termine vers 13h30.


Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph
2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0

Bénévole kayak 9 août
Gratuit

Dimanche 9 août


bloc 1: 9h30 à 11h (2 participants maximum)

bloc 2: 11h30 à 13h (2 participants maximum)

On vous demande d'arriver pour 9h15 et on termine vers 13h30.


Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph
2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0

Bénévole kayak 15 août
Gratuit

Samedi 15 août

bloc 1: 9h30 à 11h (2 participants maximum)

bloc 2: 11h30 à 13h (2 participants maximum)

On vous demande d'arriver pour 9h15 et on termine vers 13h30.


Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph
2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0

Bénévole kayak 29 août
Gratuit

Samedi 29 août

bloc 1: 9h30 à 11h (2 participants maximum)

bloc 2: 11h30 à 13h (2 participants maximum)

On vous demande d'arriver pour 9h15 et on termine vers 13h30.


Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph
2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0

Bénévole kayak 13 septembre
Gratuit

Dimanche 13 septembre SI la température le permet

bloc 1: 9h30 à 11h (2 participants maximum)

bloc 2: 11h30 à 13h (2 participants maximum)

On vous demande d'arriver pour 9h15 et on termine vers 13h30.


Plage Gratton, Lac Saint-Joseph
2000 Chem. du Village, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, QC J0T 2B0

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