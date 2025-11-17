Fondation des sports adaptés

Organisé par

Fondation des sports adaptés

À propos de cet événement

BÉNÉVOLES ski alpin Bromont 2026

Bromont

QC J2L 1P9, Canada

BROMONT ÉLITE 9 janvier
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Vendredi 9 janvier

Horaire : 13h à 16h

BROMONT 10 janvier AM
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Samedi 10 janvier

Horaire : 9h à 12h

BROMONT ÉLITE 16 janvier
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Vendredi 16 janvier

Horaire : 13h à 16h

BROMONT IRGLM 22 janvier
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Jeudi 22 janvier

Horaire : 13h à 16h

BROMONT ÉLITE 23 janvier
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Vendredi 23 janvier

Horaire : 13h à 16h

BROMONT ÉLITE 30 janvier
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Vendredi 30 janvier

Horaire : 13h à 16h

BROMONT 31 janvier AM
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Samedi 31 janvier

Horaire : 9h à 12h

BROMONT CIUSSSE 5 février
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Jeudi 5 février

Horaire : 9h à 12h

BROMONT ACTE 11 février
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Mercredi 11 février

Horaire : 10h à 13h

BROMONT ÉLITE 13 février
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Vendredi 13 février

Horaire : 13h à 16h

BROMONT ATCCM 25 février
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Mercredi 25 février

Horaire : 10h à 13h

BROMONT CIUSSSE 28 février
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Samedi 28 février

Horaire : 9h à 12h

BROMONT IRGLM 13 mars
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Vendredi 13 mars

Horaire : 13h à 16h

BROMONT 14 mars AM
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Samedi 14 mars

Horaire : 9h à 12h

BROMONT 21 mars AM
Gratuit

Bromont P5, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Date : Samedi 21 mars

Horaire : 9h à 12h

BROMONT sur demande
Gratuit

Bromont, montagne d'expériences
500 Chem. Huntington, Bromont, QC J2L 2B7

Les séances privées peuvent être sur semaine ou fin de semaine. Veuillez fournir vos disponibilités à la page suivante.

