Bid on Lifelong Learning Canada's Holiday 2025 Auction

For the youth who stays up late finishing homework…

For the kid who dreams big and imagines more…

For the young learner who just needs a little extra support—this basket is for them.





The Youth Learners Basket is filled with comfort, creativity, and encouragement: Sony headphones for focus, a fun Cat Wars calendar, a modern bento box, warm winter gear, notebooks and pens for expression, and snacks and a gift card for well-deserved study breaks.

Wrapped inside is a handmade adventure quilt, stitched with mountains, rivers, and little worlds—made to remind young learners that their journey matters.



Give the gift of hope, comfort, and the tools a youth needs to keep going.



Disclaimer: Items in each basket may vary slightly from what is shown. Substitutions may be made as needed based on availability. Value of each basket is approximately $300.