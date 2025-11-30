Bid on Lifelong Learning Canada's Holiday 2025 Auction

Enchère de départ
Un magnifique ensemble conçu spécialement pour nos plus petits apprenants - et les adultes extraordinaires qui s'occupent d'eux. Soigneusement composé d'essentiels pour l'apprentissage précoce, d'articles de confort douillets, de délices savoureux et d'amusements créatifs, ce panier est parfait pour un enfant en pleine croissance et un parent ou un soignant dévoué.
Ce panier déborde de couleurs, de confort et d'opportunités d'apprentissage. C'est un cadeau joyeux pour un petit enfant - et un coup de pouce réfléchi pour le parent, le tuteur ou le soignant qui les aide à apprendre et à grandir chaque jour.
Votre enchère soutient directement Lifelong Learning Canada et nous aide à continuer à fournir des ressources aux apprenants à travers le pays. Merci pour votre générosité!
Enchère de départ
For the youth who stays up late finishing homework…
For the kid who dreams big and imagines more…
For the young learner who just needs a little extra support—this basket is for them.
The Youth Learners Basket is filled with comfort, creativity, and encouragement: Sony headphones for focus, a fun Cat Wars calendar, a modern bento box, warm winter gear, notebooks and pens for expression, and snacks and a gift card for well-deserved study breaks.
Wrapped inside is a handmade adventure quilt, stitched with mountains, rivers, and little worlds—made to remind young learners that their journey matters.
Give the gift of hope, comfort, and the tools a youth needs to keep going.
Disclaimer: Items in each basket may vary slightly from what is shown. Substitutions may be made as needed based on availability. Value of each basket is approximately $300.
Enchère de départ
Adult Learner Basket
A thoughtful, comfort-filled bundle created for hardworking adult learners. This basket includes a Hip Bento lunch container, Aurora Borealis container, ear bud, fidgeter, winter gear, pens, festive extras, treats, a gift card and cozy essentials to make studying feel a little easier.
The highlight is a handmade Polar Bear Quilt—a stunning, soft, one-of-a-kind winter quilt featuring Arctic animals and pastel colors. Perfect for reading, studying, or relaxing after a long day.
Bid today to support Lifelong Learning Canada and help uplift adult learners across the country.
Disclaimer: Items in each basket may vary slightly from what is shown. Substitutions may be made as needed based on availability. Value of each basket is approximately $300.
