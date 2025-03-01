Aviron Lachine is offering those who have taken the initiation course a ticket for 5 outings. This allows you to try out rowing without having to commit to paying the full membership. Available to those 21 and under This ticket is non-refundable and each person can purchase two during the season. The outings cannot be taken next year.

