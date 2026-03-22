Boutique Marche pour Jésus (Montréal)

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Cet ensemble comprend un t-shirt oversize, un bandana standard et un drapeau officiel de 3x5 pieds de la Marche pour Jésus. Le t-shirt offre une coupe ample et confortable, idéale pour l’événement. Le bandana est un accessoire simple permettant d’afficher votre soutien. Le drapeau 3x5 pieds permet de représenter visiblement la Marche pour Jésus et de contribuer à la visibilité et à l’unité lors de l’événement.
This bundle includes an oversized t-shirt, a standard bandana, and an official 3x5 ft March for Jesus flag. The t-shirt features a relaxed, comfortable fit suitable for the event. The bandana is a simple accessory to show support. The 3x5 ft flag allows you to visibly represent March for Jesus and contributes to the unity and visibility of the event.
Chandail noir oversized avec le design “YESHUA” à l’avant et un verset puissant à l’arrière (Actes 4:12).
Confortable et moderne, parfait pour le quotidien ou pour représenter votre foi lors de la Marche pour Jésus.
Black oversized t-shirt with a clean “YESHUA” design on the front and a powerful Bible verse on the back (Acts 4:12).
Comfortable, modern fit made for everyday wear or for representing your faith during the March for Jesus.
Bandana orange avec le message “Jésus t’aime”.
Léger et confortable, parfait pour la Marche pour Jésus ou pour partager un message simple et puissant au quotidien.
Orange headbandana with the message “Jesus Loves You”.
Lightweight, comfortable, and perfect for the March for Jesus or everyday wear to share a simple and powerful message.
Drapeau orange 3x5 pi avec le message “Jésus t’aime”.
Visible et puissant, idéal pour représenter votre foi lors de la Marche pour Jésus.
3x5 ft orange flag with the message “Jesus Loves You”.
Bold and visible, perfect for representing your faith during the March for Jesus.
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