Marche pour Jésus

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Marche pour Jésus

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Boutique Marche pour Jésus (Québec)

Kit économique 🔥 (Français) item
Kit économique 🔥 (Français)
45 $
Disponible jusqu'au 11 juil.

Cet ensemble comprend un t-shirt oversize, un bandana standard et un drapeau officiel de 3x5 pieds de la Marche pour Jésus. Le t-shirt offre une coupe ample et confortable, idéale pour l’événement. Le bandana est un accessoire simple permettant d’afficher votre soutien. Le drapeau 3x5 pieds permet de représenter visiblement la Marche pour Jésus et de contribuer à la visibilité et à l’unité lors de l’événement.

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Bundle & Save 🔥 (English) item
Bundle & Save 🔥 (English)
45 $
Disponible jusqu'au 11 juil.

This bundle includes an oversized t-shirt, a standard bandana, and an official 3x5 ft March for Jesus flag. The t-shirt features a relaxed, comfortable fit suitable for the event. The bandana is a simple accessory to show support. The 3x5 ft flag allows you to visibly represent March for Jesus and contributes to the unity and visibility of the event.

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Chandail Oversized – Français item
Chandail Oversized – Français
25 $
Disponible jusqu'au 11 juil.

Chandail noir oversized avec le design “YESHUA” à l’avant et un verset puissant à l’arrière (Actes 4:12).


Confortable et moderne, parfait pour le quotidien ou pour représenter votre foi lors de la Marche pour Jésus.

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Oversized T-Shirt – English item
Oversized T-Shirt – English
25 $
Disponible jusqu'au 11 juil.

Black oversized t-shirt with a clean “YESHUA” design on the front and a powerful Bible verse on the back (Acts 4:12).


Comfortable, modern fit made for everyday wear or for representing your faith during the March for Jesus.

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Bandana – Jésus t’aime (Français) item
Bandana – Jésus t’aime (Français)
10 $
Disponible jusqu'au 11 juil.

Bandana orange avec le message “Jésus t’aime”.


Léger et confortable, parfait pour la Marche pour Jésus ou pour partager un message simple et puissant au quotidien.

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Headbandana – Jesus Loves You (English) item
Headbandana – Jesus Loves You (English)
10 $
Disponible jusqu'au 11 juil.

Orange headbandana with the message “Jesus Loves You”.


Lightweight, comfortable, and perfect for the March for Jesus or everyday wear to share a simple and powerful message.

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Drapeau 3x5 pi – Jésus t’aime (Français) item
Drapeau 3x5 pi – Jésus t’aime (Français)
20 $
Disponible jusqu'au 11 juil.

Drapeau orange 3x5 pi avec le message “Jésus t’aime”.


Visible et puissant, idéal pour représenter votre foi lors de la Marche pour Jésus.

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Flag 3x5 ft – Jesus Loves You (English) item
Flag 3x5 ft – Jesus Loves You (English)
20 $
Disponible jusqu'au 11 juil.

3x5 ft orange flag with the message “Jesus Loves You”.


Bold and visible, perfect for representing your faith during the March for Jesus.

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