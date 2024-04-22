2024 CAE's GPSM Supplier Golf Tournament - Sponsorship Packages

1111 Mnt de l'Église

L'Île-Bizard, QC H9C 1H2, Canada

Elite Sponsorship item
Elite Sponsorship
CA$50,000
6x GOLFERS INLCUDED WITH PURCHASE and 2x CAE EXECUTIVES playing in your two foursomes (1 per foursome), 6x invitation to exclusive pre-tournament dinner with CAE executives, 25% rebate for any additional golfers purchased, plus much more. See sponsorship package for more details.
Diamond Sponsorship item
Diamond Sponsorship
CA$25,000
3x GOLFERS INLCUDED WITH PURCHASE and 1x CAE EXECUTIVE in your foursome, 3x invitation to exclusive pre-tournament dinner with CAE executives, 20% rebate for any additional golfers purchased, plus much more. See sponsorship package for more details.
Platinum Sponsorship item
Platinum Sponsorship
CA$15,000
2x GOLFERS INLCUDED WITH PURCHASE, 2x invitation to exclusive pre-tournament dinner with CAE executives, 15% rebate for any additional golfers purchased, plus much more. See sponsorship package for more details.
Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
CA$10,000
1 GOLFER INLCUDED WITH PURCHASE, 10% rebate for any additional golfers purchased, plus much more. See sponsorship package for more details.
Silver Sponsorship item
Silver Sponsorship
CA$5,000
Name and logo included on all tournament-related communications (CAE internal newsletter, program schedule day of the event, all documentation communications prior to the event) Logo on welcome banner at venue entrance.

