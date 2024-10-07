Donated and made by Emma Hassencahl-Perley. "Wolastoqewiyik Nilun (We Are the People of the Beautiful River)" print, 16" x "24", value of $100$. "Wolastoqewiyik Nilun (We Are the People of the Beautiful River)" delves into the interconnection among six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick, drawing inspiration from a Wolastoqiyik Creation Story. In this tale, the central figure, Keluwoskap, confronts Aklapem, a colossal frog-like entity responsible for damming the river. Keluwoskap's triumph over Aklapem, achieved by felling a tree upon him, symbolizes the release of water and the birth of the Wolastoq River, celebrated as 'Wolastoq – the bountiful river.' The river is our life source, akin to an arterial system, sustaining our communities with abundant salmon for generations. As Wolastoqiyik, our identity is inseparable from Wolastoq, which has nourished, facilitated travel, and served as our lifeblood for centuries. We acknowledge water as a living ancestral entity that teaches us about relationality to other realms and beings. Emma Hassencahl-Perley is a Wolastoqey visual artist, educator and curator from Neqotkuk (Tobique First Nation) in New Brunswick. She is a visual artist whose mediums include beadwork, murals, and digital illustration (pixel-based). Through material and visual culture, Emma considers her identity as an ehpit (woman) and Wolastoqwiw citizen of the Wabanaki (People of the Dawn) Confederacy.

