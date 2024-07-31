Association générale des étudiant.e.s au 1er cycle en psychologie à l'UQAM
eventClosed
Naviguer le bac en psycho
À l'UQAM au SH-2800 et ensuite au SH-4800
Consommation d'alcool
CA$5
Ce billet inclut deux consommations d'alcool
Ce billet inclut deux consommations d'alcool
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Sans consommation d'alcool
free
Ce billet n'inclut pas une consommation d'alcool
Ce billet n'inclut pas une consommation d'alcool
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout