Camp Carowanis – Alumni Reunion, 1st Edition

5000 Chem. des Pins

Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, QC J8C 2Z7, Canada

Adult Ticket (18+)
CA$20

For former campers, staff members, volunteers, and adult guests.
Includes access to activities, guided tours, supper, and the campfire.

Youth Ticket (Ages 13–17)
CA$15

For teens who wish to take part in the reunion with their parents.


Includes access to activities, guided tours, supper, and the campfire.

Child Ticket (Ages 3–12)
CA$10

This ticket is intended for children accompanied by an adult.


Includes access to activities, guided tours, supper, and the campfire.

Toddler Ticket (Ages 0–2)
free

For toddlers accompanied by an adult.


Includes access to activities, guided tours, supper, and the campfire.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing