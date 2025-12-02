Campbell Woods

Organisé par
À propos de cet événement
This is a subsidized ticket price to make our concerts accessible and inclusive. You can make a contribution at the door the evening of the concerts. We just need to know that you are coming in order to keep track of numbers. We’ve put “0.00” as the price because we know that what is paid will be variable for each individual who chooses this option.
$
Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100% de votre achat va à notre mission!