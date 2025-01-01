GUIGNOLÉE ARTISTIQUE 1

Offert par
ARTISTE: Anny Bisson
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Acrylique/mortier/ fusain
Format (H x L): 24 x 24 pouces /61 X 61 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Anny Bisson
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Acrylique/mortier/fusain
Format (rond): 20 po diamètre /30 cm diamètre
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Anny Bisson
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Acrylique/mortier/fusain
Format (rond): 20 po diamètre /30 cm diamètre
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Bolieu
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Tech. Mixte/ époxy/résine sur bois/ cadre intégré
Format (H x L): 40 x 30 pouces / 101 x 76 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Bolieu
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Tech. Mixte/ époxy/résine sur bois/ cadre intégré
Format (H x L): 40 x 30 pouces / 101 x 76 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Bolieu
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Tech.mixtes/acrylique/huile/bois/strass/masque
Format (H x L): 40 x 30 pouces / 101 x 76 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Eve Champagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 10 X 10 pouces /25 X 25 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Eve Champagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 20 X 40 pouces /50 X 101 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Eve Champagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 36 pouces /61 X 91 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Claude Allard ( décédé )
Photographie fine art avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Impression limitée sur papier style musée
Format (H x L): 24 x 36 pouces/ 61 X 91cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Claude Allard ( décédé )
Photographie fine art avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Impression limitée sur papier style musée
Format (H x L): 20 X 30 pouces/ 50 X 761cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Claude Allard ( décédé )
Photographie fine art avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Impression limitée sur papier style musée
Format (H x L): 24 x 36 pouces/ 61 X 91cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Diane Couture
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique et encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces /76 x 76cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Diane Couture
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique et encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 48 X 48 pouces/ 121 X 121 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Diane Couture
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique et encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 12 pouces/ 76 X 30 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE:Caroline Durocher par Action Déco
Impression photo avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Impression photo sur aluminium blanc
Format (H x L): 60 x 40pouces/ 152 x 101 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Renée De Gagné
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique/techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 36 X 50 pouces /91 X 127 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Renée De Gagné
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique/techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 48 pouces /76 X 121cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Renée De Gagné
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique/techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 44 X 22 pouces /112 X 56 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Dominique Desmeules
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 x 24 pouces/ 61 x 61 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Dominique Desmeules
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 48 pouces/61 X 121 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Carine Genadry
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 12 X 12 pouces/ 30 X 30 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Carine Genadry
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 12 X 12 pouces/ 30 X 30 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Carine Genadry
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 20 pouces/ 61 X 50 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Isabelle Gosselin
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 60 pouces/ 61 X 152 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Isabelle Gosselin
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 x 40 pouces/ 76 x 101cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE:France Lamontagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique / encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 15 pouces/ 76 X 38 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE:France Lamontagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique / encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces/ 76 X 76 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE:France Lamontagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique / encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces/ 76 X 76 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Johanne Maheux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /Baton huile
Format (H x L): 12 X 12 pouces /30 X 30 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Johanne Maheux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /Baton huile
Format (H x L): 20 X 20 pouces /50 X 50 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Andrée Marcoux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 50 X 30 pouces/ 127 X 99 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Andrée Marcoux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Scratchboard
Format (H x L): 12 x 12 pouces/ 30 x 30 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Andrée Marcoux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Scratchboard
Format (H x L): 8 X 8 pouces/ 20 X 20 cm
Cadre non inclus
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: MelRoy
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 20 x 20 pouces/ 50 x 50 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: MelRoy
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 20 x 20 pouces/ 50 x 50 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: MelRoy
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 20 x 20 pouces/ 50 x 50 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Sandra Morellato
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24x 24 pouces/ 61 x 61 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Sandra Morellato
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 36 X 36pouces/ 91 x 9 1 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Sandra Morellato
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 16 x 16 pouces/ 40 x 40 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Jane Oliveira
Photograhie fine art
Medium: Impression sur Papier d’art texturé de qualité musée
Édition : Limitée à 5 exemplaires, signés et numérotés
Format (H x L): 24 X 36 pouces/ 61 X 91 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Jane Oliveira
Photograhie fine art
Medium: Impression sur Papier d’art texturé de qualité musée
Édition : Limitée à 3 exemplaires, signés et numérotés
Format (H x L): 20 X 28 pouces/ 50 X 71 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: George Robert
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 22 X 28 pouces/ 56 X 71 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: George Robert
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 48 X 60 pouces/121 X 152 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Céline Sirois
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 36 x 36 pouces/ 91 x 91 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Céline Sirois
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 30 x 15 pouces/ 76 x 38 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Joce Texier
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture à l'huile au couteau
Format (H x L): 30 x 40 pouces/ 76 x 101 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Joce Texier
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture à l'huile au couteau
Format (H x L): 30 x 30pouces/ 76 x 76 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Joce Texier
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture à l'huile au couteau
Format (H x L): 30 x 40 pouces/ 76 x 101 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES
