GUIGNOLÉE ARTISTIQUE 1

TACHE JAUNE
TACHE JAUNE item
TACHE JAUNE item
TACHE JAUNE
413 $

ARTISTE: Anny Bisson
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Acrylique/mortier/ fusain
Format (H x L): 24 x 24 pouces /61 X 61 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

PROJET EXPLORATOIRE #1
PROJET EXPLORATOIRE #1
462 $

ARTISTE: Anny Bisson
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Acrylique/mortier/fusain
Format (rond): 20 po diamètre /30 cm diamètre
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

PROJET EXPLORATOIRE #2
PROJET EXPLORATOIRE #2
462 $

ARTISTE: Anny Bisson
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Acrylique/mortier/fusain
Format (rond): 20 po diamètre /30 cm diamètre
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

POLICHINELLE
POLICHINELLE item
POLICHINELLE item
POLICHINELLE
3 835 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Bolieu
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Tech. Mixte/ époxy/résine sur bois/ cadre intégré
Format (H x L): 40 x 30 pouces / 101 x 76 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

DOTTORE
DOTTORE item
DOTTORE item
DOTTORE
3 835 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Bolieu
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Tech. Mixte/ époxy/résine sur bois/ cadre intégré
Format (H x L): 40 x 30 pouces / 101 x 76 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

GALILEA
GALILEA item
GALILEA item
GALILEA
2 904 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Bolieu
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Tech.mixtes/acrylique/huile/bois/strass/masque
Format (H x L): 40 x 30 pouces / 101 x 76 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

AMITIÉ
AMITIÉ item
AMITIÉ item
AMITIÉ
212 $

ARTISTE: Eve Champagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 10 X 10 pouces /25 X 25 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

LES RETROUVAILLES
LES RETROUVAILLES item
LES RETROUVAILLES item
LES RETROUVAILLES
912 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Eve Champagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 20 X 40 pouces /50 X 101 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

AINSI VONT LES CHOSES
AINSI VONT LES CHOSES item
AINSI VONT LES CHOSES item
AINSI VONT LES CHOSES
614 $

ARTISTE: Eve Champagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 36 pouces /61 X 91 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

LE CHIEN
LE CHIEN item
LE CHIEN item
LE CHIEN
920 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Claude Allard ( décédé )
Photographie fine art avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Impression limitée sur papier style musée
Format (H x L): 24 x 36 pouces/ 61 X 91cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

CHENILLE
CHENILLE item
CHENILLE item
CHENILLE
406 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Claude Allard ( décédé )
Photographie fine art avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Impression limitée sur papier style musée
Format (H x L): 20 X 30 pouces/ 50 X 761cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

ENVOL DES CANARDS
ENVOL DES CANARDS item
ENVOL DES CANARDS item
ENVOL DES CANARDS
920 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Claude Allard ( décédé )
Photographie fine art avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Impression limitée sur papier style musée
Format (H x L): 24 x 36 pouces/ 61 X 91cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

DERNIER SOURIRE DE L'AUTOMNE
DERNIER SOURIRE DE L'AUTOMNE item
DERNIER SOURIRE DE L'AUTOMNE item
DERNIER SOURIRE DE L'AUTOMNE
2 346 $

ARTISTE: Diane Couture
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique et encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces /76 x 76cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

ALBERRO ROSSO
ALBERRO ROSSO item
ALBERRO ROSSO item
ALBERRO ROSSO
4 148 $

ARTISTE: Diane Couture
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique et encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 48 X 48 pouces/ 121 X 121 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

NOÊL: ACHAT AVANT 15 DÉC.

DANSE MÉLANCOLIQUE DU VENT
DANSE MÉLANCOLIQUE DU VENT item
DANSE MÉLANCOLIQUE DU VENT item
DANSE MÉLANCOLIQUE DU VENT
1 598 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Diane Couture
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique et encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 12 pouces/ 76 X 30 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

DANSE AU SOLEIL
DANSE AU SOLEIL item
DANSE AU SOLEIL item
DANSE AU SOLEIL
6 062 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE:Caroline Durocher par Action Déco
Impression photo avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Impression photo sur aluminium blanc
Format (H x L): 60 x 40pouces/ 152 x 101 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

ILLUSION
ILLUSION item
ILLUSION item
ILLUSION
3 340 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Renée De Gagné
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique/techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 36 X 50 pouces /91 X 127 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

PAST IS PRESENT
PAST IS PRESENT item
PAST IS PRESENT item
PAST IS PRESENT
2 684 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Renée De Gagné
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique/techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 48 pouces /76 X 121cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

AT THE LIBRARY
AT THE LIBRARY item
AT THE LIBRARY item
AT THE LIBRARY
1 778 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Renée De Gagné
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique/techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 44 X 22 pouces /112 X 56 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

BRISE ESTIVALE
BRISE ESTIVALE item
BRISE ESTIVALE item
BRISE ESTIVALE
1 090 $

ARTISTE: Dominique Desmeules
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 x 24 pouces/ 61 x 61 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

SOUPÇON ENSOLEILLÉ
SOUPÇON ENSOLEILLÉ item
SOUPÇON ENSOLEILLÉ item
SOUPÇON ENSOLEILLÉ
1 921 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Dominique Desmeules
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 48 pouces/61 X 121 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

AUTOMNE I
AUTOMNE I item
AUTOMNE I item
AUTOMNE I
250 $

ARTISTE: Carine Genadry
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 12 X 12 pouces/ 30 X 30 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

AUTOMNE II
AUTOMNE II item
AUTOMNE II item
AUTOMNE II
250 $

ARTISTE: Carine Genadry
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 12 X 12 pouces/ 30 X 30 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

INTEMPORELLE
INTEMPORELLE item
INTEMPORELLE item
INTEMPORELLE
668 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Carine Genadry
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 20 pouces/ 61 X 50 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

ILLUSION DE LA LANDE
ILLUSION DE LA LANDE item
ILLUSION DE LA LANDE item
ILLUSION DE LA LANDE
2 424 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Isabelle Gosselin
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 60 pouces/ 61 X 152 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

ILLUSION BORÉALE
ILLUSION BORÉALE item
ILLUSION BORÉALE item
ILLUSION BORÉALE
1 995 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Isabelle Gosselin
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 x 40 pouces/ 76 x 101cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

ABRITÉ PAR L'OR DU SOIR
ABRITÉ PAR L'OR DU SOIR item
ABRITÉ PAR L'OR DU SOIR item
ABRITÉ PAR L'OR DU SOIR
906 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE:France Lamontagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique / encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 15 pouces/ 76 X 38 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

IMMERSION
IMMERSION item
IMMERSION item
IMMERSION
1 800 $

ARTISTE:France Lamontagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique / encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces/ 76 X 76 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

INTERPOSITION
INTERPOSITION item
INTERPOSITION item
INTERPOSITION
1 800 $

ARTISTE:France Lamontagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique / encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces/ 76 X 76 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

PARTOUT LES PRÉS JAUNES
PARTOUT LES PRÉS JAUNES item
PARTOUT LES PRÉS JAUNES item
PARTOUT LES PRÉS JAUNES
413 $

ARTISTE: Johanne Maheux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /Baton huile
Format (H x L): 12 X 12 pouces /30 X 30 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

L'IMMUABLE
L'IMMUABLE item
L'IMMUABLE item
L'IMMUABLE
667 $

ARTISTE: Johanne Maheux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /Baton huile
Format (H x L): 20 X 20 pouces /50 X 50 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

AURUM
AURUM item
AURUM item
AURUM
7 729 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Andrée Marcoux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 50 X 30 pouces/ 127 X 99 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

LE NOCTAMBULE
LE NOCTAMBULE item
LE NOCTAMBULE item
LE NOCTAMBULE
3 758 $

ARTISTE: Andrée Marcoux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Scratchboard
Format (H x L): 12 x 12 pouces/ 30 x 30 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

PETIT ANGE
PETIT ANGE item
PETIT ANGE item
PETIT ANGE
1 972 $

ARTISTE: Andrée Marcoux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Scratchboard
Format (H x L): 8 X 8 pouces/ 20 X 20 cm

Cadre non inclus
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

ASSUMÉE
ASSUMÉE item
ASSUMÉE item
ASSUMÉE
819 $

ARTISTE: MelRoy
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 20 x 20 pouces/ 50 x 50 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

COURAGEUSE
COURAGEUSE item
COURAGEUSE item
COURAGEUSE
819 $

ARTISTE: MelRoy
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 20 x 20 pouces/ 50 x 50 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

PASSIONNÉE
PASSIONNÉE item
PASSIONNÉE item
PASSIONNÉE
819 $

ARTISTE: MelRoy
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 20 x 20 pouces/ 50 x 50 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

A WALK ALONG THE COVE
A WALK ALONG THE COVE item
A WALK ALONG THE COVE item
A WALK ALONG THE COVE
1 929 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Sandra Morellato
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24x 24 pouces/ 61 x 61 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

CRÉPUSCULE SUR LE SAGUENAY
CRÉPUSCULE SUR LE SAGUENAY item
CRÉPUSCULE SUR LE SAGUENAY item
CRÉPUSCULE SUR LE SAGUENAY
3 112 $

ARTISTE: Sandra Morellato
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 36 X 36pouces/ 91 x 9 1 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

WINTER WONDERLAND
WINTER WONDERLAND item
WINTER WONDERLAND item
WINTER WONDERLAND
727 $

ARTISTE: Sandra Morellato
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 16 x 16 pouces/ 40 x 40 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

LE CLOWN MÉLANCOLIQUE
LE CLOWN MÉLANCOLIQUE item
LE CLOWN MÉLANCOLIQUE item
LE CLOWN MÉLANCOLIQUE
1 214 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Jane Oliveira
Photograhie fine art
Medium: Impression sur Papier d’art texturé de qualité musée

Édition : Limitée à 5 exemplaires, signés et numérotés
Format (H x L): 24 X 36 pouces/ 61 X 91 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

DIALOGUE SILENCIEUX
DIALOGUE SILENCIEUX item
DIALOGUE SILENCIEUX item
DIALOGUE SILENCIEUX
1 035 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Jane Oliveira
Photograhie fine art
Medium: Impression sur Papier d’art texturé de qualité musée

Édition : Limitée à 3 exemplaires, signés et numérotés
Format (H x L): 20 X 28 pouces/ 50 X 71 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

LE TEMPS QUI S'ENVOLE
LE TEMPS QUI S'ENVOLE item
LE TEMPS QUI S'ENVOLE item
LE TEMPS QUI S'ENVOLE
2 037 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: George Robert
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 22 X 28 pouces/ 56 X 71 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

MIRAGE COLORISTE
MIRAGE COLORISTE item
MIRAGE COLORISTE item
MIRAGE COLORISTE
11 062 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: George Robert
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 48 X 60 pouces/121 X 152 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

NOÊL: ACHAT AVANT 15 DÉC.

SUR MON ÎLE
SUR MON ÎLE item
SUR MON ÎLE item
SUR MON ÎLE
1 840 $


ARTISTE: Céline Sirois
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 36 x 36 pouces/ 91 x 91 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

LES SOEURS
LES SOEURS item
LES SOEURS item
LES SOEURS
657 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Céline Sirois
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 30 x 15 pouces/ 76 x 38 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

TRANSAT
TRANSAT item
TRANSAT item
TRANSAT
3 510 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Joce Texier
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture à l'huile au couteau
Format (H x L): 30 x 40 pouces/ 76 x 101 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

ROSE DES VENTS
ROSE DES VENTS item
ROSE DES VENTS item
ROSE DES VENTS
3 294 $

ARTISTE: Joce Texier
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture à l'huile au couteau
Format (H x L): 30 x 30pouces/ 76 x 76 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

RESSAC
RESSAC item
RESSAC item
RESSAC
3 510 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Joce Texier
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture à l'huile au couteau
Format (H x L): 30 x 40 pouces/ 76 x 101 cm
LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT) ET TAXES INCLUSES

