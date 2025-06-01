La boutique de Malformation Caverneuse Canada

**THIS ITEM WILL BE DELIVERED DIGITALLY TO YOUR EMAIL. NO PHYSICAL COPY PROVIDED - YOU DO NOT NEED TO ADD THE "SHIPPING ACROSS CANADA" ITEM TO YOUR CART TO RECEIVE THIS E-BOOK.** A story of perseverance, personal growth, and the power of believing in oneself, even in the face of uncertainty. ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Sophie is a mother, grandmother, aunt and widow who has faced one of life's most challenging journeys - brain surgery. At 56 years old, she learned that strength is not just about enduring hardships but about advocating for oneself, listening to the body, and trusting personal intuition. Her experience navigating the healthcare system taught her the importance of persistence and self-advocacy. Through her journey, she discovered that resilience means allowing herself grace, accepting that not everyone can walk beside her through every stop, and learning to be at peace with that reality. With this book, Sophie hopes to inspire others to listen to their bodies, trust their instincts, and find the courage to fight for their health and well-being. Her story is one of perseverance, personal growth, and the power of believing in oneself, even in the face of uncertainty.