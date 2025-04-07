Centre d'activités de jour pour la période du 5 mai au 26 juin

Lundi - Matinée
CA$25
9 h à 11 h 30
Lundi - Après-midi
CA$25
11 h 30 à 15 h 30
Lundi - Journée complète
CA$35
11 h 30 à 15 h 30
Mardi - Matinée
CA$25
9 h à 11 h 30
Mardi - Après-midi
CA$25
11 h 30 à 15 h 30
Mardi - Journée complète
CA$35
9 h à 15 h 30
Mercredi - Matinée
CA$25
9 h à 11 h 30
Mercredi - Après-midi
CA$25
11 h 30 à 15 h 30
Mercredi - Journée complète
CA$35
9 h à 15 h 30
Jeudi - Matinée
CA$25
9 h à 11 h 30
Jeudi - Après-midi
CA$25
11 h 30 à 15 h 30
Jeudi - Journée complète
CA$35
9 h à 15 h 30

