Sponsor a Youth
CA$1,000

Supports one participant for 9 weeks in our programs, providing mentorship, resources, and life-changing opportunities

Support an Entrepreneur
CA$500

Supports one Black entrepreneur from idea to action through four weeks of training, mentorship, and networks that last a lifetime

Match a Mentor
CA$100

Connect one young person with a mentor for five months of encouragement, guidance, and real-world advice that inspires growth and confidence

Provide After-School Meals
CA$50

Cover nutritious meals for 2 youth during after-school sessions, ensuring they have the energy and focus to learn and thrive

Support with Program Supplies
CA$25

Provide essential supplies and resources for youth in after-school sessions, helping them stay engaged and prepared to succeed.

