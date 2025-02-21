Sponsorship options - Quebec Future Business Leaders Gala 2025

This item is worn by all guests: your logo displayed on the screens during the evening, possibility of having your logo applied on lanyards (supplied by partner), 2 tickets included
PHOTOBOOTH
3 500 $
C'est un billet groupe, il inclut 2 billets
Let young people take home precious memories with print or digital photos: display your logo on the photos, display your corporate banner near the photo booth, your logo displayed on screens throughout the evening, 2 tickets included
FLORAL CENTERPIECES
4 000 $
Brighten up the evening with floral centerpieces: display your logo with all centerpieces, your logo displayed on screens throughout the evening, 2 tickets included
COCKTAIL
4 500 $
Make a lasting impression with our complimentary appetizers: your logo displayed on the screens during the evening, display of your corporate banner in the cocktail area, possibility of having your logo on napkins (supplied by partner), 2 tickets included
PATRON
1 000 $
Company name displayed on screens, 1 ticket included
ASSOCIATE
2 500 $
C'est un billet groupe, il inclut 2 billets
Display of your logo on the screens, logo display on evening program, publication on our social media with logo, mention on microphone, 2 tickets included
AMBASSADOR
5 000 $
C'est un billet groupe, il inclut 3 billets
Display of your logo on the screens, logo display on evening program, publication on our social media with logo, personal thank-you at the microphone, display of your corporate banner, 3 tickets included
MAJOR
7 500 $
C'est un billet groupe, il inclut 5 billets
Display of your logo on the screens, display of your logo on the evening program, publication on our social media with logo, personal thank-you at the microphone, display of your corporate banner in the hall, on-stage awards ceremony, opportunity to lead a training workshop with young people, possibility of offering a prize for the draw, opportunity to advertise internship opportunities to graduates, 5 tickets included
MAIN PRESENTER (Exclusive)
15 000 $
C'est un billet groupe, il inclut 8 billets
Display of your logo on the screens, advertising of your company in the evening program, publication on our social media with logo, personal thank-you at the microphone, display of your corporate banner in the hall, on-stage awards ceremony, opportunity to speak on stage, opportunity to lead a training workshop with young people, possibility of offering a prize for the draw, opportunity to offer your company promotional items Opportunity to advertise internship opportunities to graduates, 8 tickets included
Ajouter un don pour JA Québec
$
Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100% de votre achat va à notre mission!