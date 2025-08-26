2nd Regional Conference for Nurse Practitioners in the Champlain Region

713 Montréal Rd

Ottawa, ON K1K 0T2, Canada

Early-birds ticket
CA$80
Access to the event, conferences, and workshops. Snacks and lunch included. Regular price $100, after October 15, 2025.
Regular price
CA$100
Access to the event, conferences, and workshops. Snacks and lunch included.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing