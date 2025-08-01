Corporate Packages

Parc Jean-Drapeau

Montréal, QC H3C 6A1, Canada

Captains Circle
CA$7,500
As a member of the Captain’s Circle, your company demonstrates top-tier leadership and commitment to advancing mental health through physical activity. Your brand will be front and center before, during, and after the event.


Includes:

  • 25 VIP Registrations
  • Official logo display at the event
  • Recognition on the website and social media
  • Several public mentions throughout the day
  • Invitations to pre- and post-event gatherings
  • Exclusive recognition as a leading sponsor
Leadership League
CA$5,000
Be recognized as a changemaker. As part of the Leadership League, your organization takes an active role in supporting community wellness and connecting with participants on event day.

Includes:

  • 20 Registrations
  • 7 public mentions throughout the event
  • Recognition on the website and social media
  • Opportunities for on-site brand activation
Team Builder
CA$3,000
Demonstrate your team spirit and your commitment to impact. As a Team Builder, your company helps strengthen our movement through visibility and participation.

Includes:

  • 10 Registrations
  • 5 public mentions during the day
  • Recognition on the website and social media
Core Contributor
CA$2,000
Become a CORE Contributor and stand in solidarity with the movement. This package allows your organization to participate while showing meaningful support.

Includes:

  • 10 Registrations for your team
  • Official recognition as a CORE Contributor
