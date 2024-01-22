Fondation Harnois Énergies
Classique Richelieu-Harnois 2024
1800 Chem. Nadeau
Saint-Liguori, QC J0K 2X0, Canada
Quatuor - Foursome
CA$1,600
(Brunch, golf, souper et tirage) (Brunch, golf, dinner and draw)
Deux inscriptions - Two inscriptions
CA$800
(Brunch, golf, souper et tirage) (Brunch, golf, dinner and draw)
Souper seulement - Dinner only
CA$150
Commandite Présentateur officiel/Official presenter sponsor
CA$20,000
Commandite diamant/Diamond sponsor
CA$15,000
Commandite platine/Platinum sponsor
CA$10,000
La commandite inclut 8 billets de golf/Seulement une commandite encore disponible
Commandite or/ Gold sponsor
CA$5,500
La commandite inclut 4 billets de golf
Commandite fonds des coupes/Green cups sponsor
CA$2,500
Commandite voiturette de ravitaillement/Cart bar sponsor
CA$2,000
Commandite par 3/ Par 3 sponsor
CA$1,500
Commandite bronze/Bronze sponsor
CA$1,000
