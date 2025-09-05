Neighbourhood Dance Works

Neighbourhood Dance Works

Dancer Commute (The Rooms and LSPU Hall)

9 Bonaventure Ave

St. John's, NL A1C 5P9, Canada

LSPU Hall Dance Commute U1
Starting at 12:00pm at LSPU Hall join Tendai Mudunge for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 12:30pm.

Votre contribution soutient l'assurance événementielle, la production numérique et la documentation vidéo pour cet intensive de six jours. Tout l'équipement nécessaire pour la danse verticale sera fourni. Si vous préférez utiliser votre propre harnais, casque, gants d'assurage ou autre équipement personnel, veuillez nous en informer à l'avance.
LSPU Hall Dance Commute U2
Starting at 12:30pm at LSPU Hall join Melissa Williams for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 1:00pm.

The Rooms Dance Commute D2
Starting at 12:30pm at The Rooms join Jenn Edwards for a Dance Commute downhill to the LSPU Hall, ending around 1:00pm.

The Rooms Dance Commute D3
Starting at 1:00pm at The Rooms join Robyn Breen for a Dance Commute downhill to the LSPU Hall, ending around 1:30pm.

LSPU Hall Dance Commute U3
Starting at 1:00pm at LSPU Hall join Vanessa Cardoso-Whelan for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 1:30pm.

The Rooms Dance Commute D4
Starting at 1:30pm at The Rooms join Tendai Mudunge for a Dance Commute downhill to the LSPU Hall, ending around 2:00pm.

LSPU Hall Dance Commute U4
Starting at 1:30pm at LSPU Hall join Jenn Edwards for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 2:00pm.

The Rooms Dance Commute D5
Starting at 2:00pm at The Rooms join Melissa Williams for a Dance Commute downhill to the LSPU Hall, ending around 2:30pm.

LSPU Hall Dance Commute U5
Starting at 2:00pm at LSPU Hall join Robyn Breen for a Dance Commute uphill to the The Rooms, ending around 2:30pm.

