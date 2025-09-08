rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Any person who self-identifies as Indigenous (Inuit, First Nations, Métis) who supports daphne’s mandate. Indigenous members can vote at AGMs.
Any non-Indigenous person who supports daphne’s mandate. Ally members are non-voting.
Any organization or institution (establishment, foundation, society, or corporation) who supports daphne’s mandate. Organizational members are non-voting
